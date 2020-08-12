6 BSP MLAs now in Congresss withdraw plea before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court adjourned to August 13 the hearing on another petition by Dilawar against the high court’s order in which it refused to interfere with the Assembly Speaker’s decision to accept the merger after being told that the matter will be heard in the high court later on Tuesday.

Six MLAs from Rajasthan, who were elected on BSP tickets but later “merged” with the Congress, have withdrawn their plea before the Supreme Court in which they sought transfer of a petition challenging their “merger” before the high court.

Their counsel told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday that they wanted to withdraw their petition for transferring to the Supreme Court the plea filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar in the Rajasthan High Court.

Allowing the prayer, the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

The Supreme Court adjourned to August 13 the hearing on another petition by Dilawar against the high court’s order in which it refused to interfere with the Assembly Speaker’s decision to accept the merger after being told that the matter will be heard in the high court later on Tuesday.

Appearing for Dilawar, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said the matter can go on before the high court but the question is what needs to be done in the meantime. He said the BSP had, at the national level, denied any such merger.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.