6.17 lakh vaccine doses given across Maharashtra, highest in a day

Crowd gathers at a vaccination centre in Thane’s Chandanwadi Wednesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded highest single-day vaccination by administering 6.17 lakh jabs until 11 pm. This is the first time that the state has crossed the six-lakh mark.

While Maharashtra had conducted 5.58 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday, in the last three days, it has administered 15.57 lakh doses.

Officials said the large stock of doses allocated by the Union government will be used in over 4,000 vaccination centres across the state.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 10,066 Covid-19 cases, after recording less than 10,000 cases for nearly a week. On June 16, 10,107 cases were recorded.

At least 508 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state toll to 1,19,303. Of the 508 deaths, 109 people died in the last 48 hours.

As reconciliation process of tallying deaths is underway, Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur continue to report high number of fatalities that occurred in April and May.

Mumbai reported 23 deaths on Wednesday, a slightly higher count than the last 10 days when it was reporting less than 20 deaths.

The city also recorded 864 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its active case load is 18,711. Two other districts – Thane (13,059) and Pune (17,378) – have higher active load than Mumbai. Maharashtra’s number of active cases now stands at 1.21 lakh.

On Wednesday, the state conducted 2.41 lakh tests while reporting a daily positivity rate of 4.1 per cent.