5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft: Talks with international engine manufacturers at nascent stage

Discussions with international engine manufacturers on the co-development of the engine for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are still under way. Sources within the Defence PSUs involved in the development of the aircraft confirm that the talks are at a nascent stage.

A Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) officer on condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that the final call will be taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). “The co-development of the engine of AMCA will happen with an international partner. We are seeing what engine manufacturers are offering regarding the Transfer of Technology (TT) and development costs. So we have not yet finalised the manufacturer .”

Last month, French aircraft engine major Safran submitted a proposal to the MoD to co-develop with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) a 110 kilo newton thrust engine for the AMCA.

Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said, “The talks are in the very initial phase. We have to see that all the technologies are matured and after that we will take up the formal development of engines. We have been a long lasting partner of India.”

It is learnt that the sanction from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanction for the design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has not come yet. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) are working on its design.

A top HAL officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Once the Cabinet sanction for AMCA comes in, the first prototype will be out in six to seven years. We need to sync in the money for the development.”

R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, told the The Indian Express, “HAL is a design partner as of now and the prototypes are planned to be manufactured through SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) models involving Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), HAL and private players. We are working on the design aspect. The work on landing gears, environmental control systems among other things are being worked upon.”

The specifications of AMCA are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc.

The construction of titanium bulkhead for AMCA began last week at the Aircraft Manufacturing Division, Nashik, in Maharashtra. Bulkhead protects the aircraft from bursting due to high internal pressure.

In March, a new flight control system integration facility was constructed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) that will support the research and development activities for developing avionics for fighter aircraft, including AMCA.