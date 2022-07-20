scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft: Talks with international engine manufacturers at nascent stage

Final call on the partner will be taken by the Defence Ministry after weighing the offers put forward by engine manufacturers regarding Transfer of Technology and development costs

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
July 20, 2022 4:12:27 pm
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), DRDO, Ministry of DefenceAdvanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) model displayed at Aero India 2013. (Wikimedia Commons)

Discussions with international engine manufacturers on the co-development of the engine for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are still under way. Sources within the Defence PSUs involved in the development of the aircraft confirm that the talks are at a nascent stage.

A Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) officer on condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that the final call will be taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). “The co-development of the engine of AMCA will happen with an international partner. We are seeing what engine manufacturers are offering regarding the Transfer of Technology (TT) and development costs. So we have not yet finalised the manufacturer .”

Last month, French aircraft engine major Safran submitted a proposal to the MoD to co-develop with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) a 110 kilo newton thrust engine for the AMCA.

Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said, “The talks are in the very initial phase. We have to see that all the technologies are matured and after that we will take up the formal development of engines. We have been a long lasting partner of India.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

It is learnt that the sanction from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanction for the design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has not come yet. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) are working on its design.

A top HAL officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Once the Cabinet sanction for AMCA comes in, the first prototype will be out in six to seven years. We need to sync in the money for the development.”

R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, told the The Indian Express, “HAL is a design partner as of now and the prototypes are planned to be manufactured through SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) models involving Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), HAL and private players. We are working on the design aspect. The work on landing gears, environmental control systems among other things are being worked upon.”

The specifications of AMCA are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc.

The construction of titanium bulkhead for AMCA began last week at the Aircraft Manufacturing Division, Nashik, in Maharashtra. Bulkhead protects the aircraft from bursting due to high internal pressure.

In March, a new flight control system integration facility was constructed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) that will support the research and development activities for developing avionics for fighter aircraft, including AMCA.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against Oppn’s KK Rama

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against Oppn’s KK Rama

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement