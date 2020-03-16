59-year-old labourer killed by tiger in Maharashtra forest

Meanwhile, three capture orders for four different tigers are being followed up by special squads in Rajura, Brahmapuri and Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) area over past about two months, without any success. (Picture for representation) Meanwhile, three capture orders for four different tigers are being followed up by special squads in Rajura, Brahmapuri and Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) area over past about two months, without any success. (Picture for representation)

A 59-year-old labourer was killed by a tiger on Sunday in Borda forest under the command of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), taking the toll in tiger attacks to eight in Chandrapur this year.

“The labourer, Maruti Nagose, was part of a group of five persons deployed to cut bamboo from the area. Around 1.30 pm, a tiger pounced upon him from the bamboo thicket and killed him… Other members of the group rushed to help him but the tiger dragged him away,” Divisional Forest Officer Vijay More told The Indian Express.

Two days ago, a tiger had killed a labourer in Naleshwar area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) buffer, raising suspicion that it could be the same tiger that had killed two persons in Shivni area of the buffer a few days ago. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar said, “I am told they could be two different tigers but we are ascertaining the identity using pictures from a camera trap as well as forensic tests of the saliva samples from the spots. We are waiting for the reports.”

Meanwhile, three capture orders for four different tigers are being followed up by special squads in Rajura, Brahmapuri and Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) area over past about two months, without any success.

