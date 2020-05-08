59 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Vadodara

Ten persons have been identified who had attended the congregation at Mukarampura Jama Majsid in Haryana. (File) Ten persons have been identified who had attended the congregation at Mukarampura Jama Majsid in Haryana. (File)

The Vadodara Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara police have identified 59 persons, who had returned from various Tablighi jamaat congregations across the world, and placed them under institutional quarantine. According to the police, all of them returned to Vadodara after May 1 after being granted permission to travel from their respective districts.

Ten persons have been identified who had attended the congregation at Mukarampura Jama Majsid in Haryana in February and were placed under quarantine at a school in Tandalja. Thirteen people have been identified who attended the congregation in Junagadh on March 20 and stayed at Junagadh Sulemani masjid. Another group of 10 persons had attended the congregation in Hyderabad on March 13. Seven persons had attended the congregation in Hyderabad on February 29. Nine persons have been identified who had attended the congregation in Nelur on March 21 and another ten in Andhra Pradesh on March 11.

“We have been keeping a tab on people returning to the city…They have been medically examined and will be monitored by a medical team for a period of 14 days,” a police official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd