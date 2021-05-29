58 patients of Mucormycosis recovered in Haryana; 590 yet under treatment

A doctor examines an nasal endoscopy X-ray to detect black fungus in a Covid patient in a hospital in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo/Representational)

At least 58 patients suffering from Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) and admitted in various hospitals across Haryana have recovered from the deadly disease. So far, there have been 756 cases of Mucormycosis reported across Haryana out of which 648 are under treatment.

State government has also constituted a technical committee that has approved 975 injection of Amphotericin B for about 515 patients.

According to the details provided by the state health department, out of 577 patients whose clinical data has been analysed by the state health department so far, 442 are male and 135 are female.

A total of 508 patients were found to be suffering from diabetes.

On analysing the Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients, it was found that about 86 per cent had proven history of infection with Covid-19 virus. “A total of 498 patients were tested COVID positive and 79 patients revealed no history of Covid infection, while 61 patients had other immune-compromised conditions. As part of the treatment for Mucormycosis, 462 patients have so far been given steroid therapy, 254 given Oxygen therapy”, a government spokesperson said.

As far as the cases coming in from parts of Haryana, over 16 districts have so far reported cases of Mucormycosis with Gurgaon showing highest such 216 cases till date followed by Hisar that has, so far, reported 179 cases and 145 cases reported in Rohtak district, till date.

Haryana has also floated a global tender for 15000 vials of Amhotericin B vials that are being used for treatment of Mucormycosis.

Health minister Anil Vij has also directed officers to increase the strength of beds dedicated for Mucormycosis patients in all medical colleges. While hospitals currently have 20 dedicated beds, each, directions have been issued to increase it to 75 beds per medical college.

State government has also made a requisition of 12000 Amphotericin B injections from the union government. Mucormycosis was also declared as an epidemic in the State on May 18 forming regulations called “The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021”.