550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak: Day ahead of deadline, 18 infra projects in Sultanpur Lodhi nearly 90% complete

A day ahead of the deadline to complete 18 infrastructure projects at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district in the run-up to the celebrations for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the administration said that it will take another week to wrap up the work. The development work was 90 per cent complete, a day before the September 30 deadline fixed by the Punjab government. These 18 infrastructure projects involve the PWD, the Local Bodies and other state government departments.

Meanwhile, the Local Bodies Department has a deadline of October first week to finish 48 other projects being undertaken by it, and has already completed 36 out of them. Most of these works are related to sanitation, street lighting, sewers, water supply and constructions of toilets.

These 18 works that are still underway include widening, strengthening, repair and construction of various roads. These projects are to be completed at the cost of around worth Rs 71 crore within Sultanur Lodhi town, including roads leading to the town from all sides that will see heavy traffic during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

Local Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, while talking to The Indian Express, said that 90 per cent work has been completed on most of these 18 infrastructure development projects and only few projects are there which have more than 20 per cent work still left. “We will be able to complete all these projects in the coming week,” he said, adding that due to bad weather over the last three days, construction of roads had to be stopped.

These projects which were supposed to be completed by September 30 included widening and strengthening of Sultanpur-Fattudhinga-Kapurthala road, Sultanpur Lohian road, Sultanpur-Dalla road, Sutanout Bypass road, upgradation of Kartarpur, Kala Sanghian-Nakodar-Phaillaur road, repair of Kapurthala-Kala Sanghain road, Sultanpur-Tibbi road, repair of Randhirpur Khokha-Qadim-Masitan to Parri Navibax road, Durgapur Marrypur road, Kular Fatehpur road, Sultanpur road to Miran via Adalat Chak Gaipur-Harnampur to Randhirpur-Nassirewal road, PWD rest house to Gurudwara Ber Sahib road, Dadwindi to Sultanpur road, Hurrainpur Sadipur Mangupur road, Kapurthala-Sultanpur (Sueikhupur) to Sabuwal Bhullar via Khalu-Kollian Thatha road, VVIP route at Sultanpur Lodhi (Bussowal to Mirzapur road to Chaladhar road Sultanpur-Kapurthala-Fattudhinga road, construction of box type culvert and diversion road on Sultanur-Dalla route, construction of New Rest House at Sultanur Lodhi, construction of bridge on creek of river Beas near Lakhwarian (in place of Pantoon bridge).

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees have already started visiting Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, which has huge importance in Sikh history.