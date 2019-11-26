550 years of Nanak: ‘Guru Nanak Street’ unveiled in Canada’s Brampton

A part of a street in Brampton city of Canada has been named after Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. A ceremony to unveil the street signboard was held Sunday. The city council of Brampton took the initiative to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, regional councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express over phone.

The unveiling ceremony of signboard, which has ‘Guru Nanak St’ written on it, was attended by Patrick Brown, Mayor, Brampton City along with local police officials, and members of Sikh community among others. Dhillon, said, “A stretch of around 550 meters (under wards 9 and 10) has been named after Brampton’s former Mayor Peter Robertson. To mark the 550th Gurpurab, it was decided to rename a part of that stretch after Guru Nanak.

The tail-end portion of the street, which has Gurdwara Guru Nanak Mission Centre located next to it, has now been named ‘Guru Nanak Street’. It was a collective idea of city councillor Harkirat Singh, the Mayor and myself. The rest of the street will continue to be named after the former mayor,” he said.

“In Brampton we have around 2 lakh Sikhs and it was a proud moment for all. Here, we celebrate our minorities, our diverse cultures, communities and their contributions. The mayor also acknowledged that we are proud to live in a society that is open to all faiths and Brampton is an example for other cities on how to create an inclusive society.”

In a tweet, Brampton city Mayor, wrote, ‘Proud to speak at the Guru Nanak Street unveiling…The City Brampton is proud of our multicultural mosaic.’

Dhillon, meanwhile, added that except for the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Mission Centre, no addresses have been affected or changed. “Gurdwara management is proud and happy that now their address is Guru Nanak Street,” he added.

“Earlier, we had named a park in Brampton as ‘Komagata Maru Park’. Besides there is one ‘Nanak Lane’ in Toronto and ‘Komagata Maru Street Lane’ in Surrey. Also there is one ‘Khalsa Drive’ in Missisauga,” added Dhillon.