55-yr-old raped, strangulated to death in Muzaffarnagar

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangulated to death in a village here, the police said on Thursday. The body was found in a field last evening and has been sent for post mortem, they said. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

In another incident, a man, in his 20s, was found shot dead at Muth Bhar village in the district today.

The body had three bullet injuries and was found in an area under the Bhootakal Police Station. It has been sent for post mortem, the police said. The police is investigating the matter.

