55-year-old disabled woman raped, murdered in Maharashtra’s Buldana district

A 55-YEAR-old disabled woman was raped and murdered in Maharashtra’s Buldana district on Friday night, police said. A 28-year-old man, who lives in the same village as the victim, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

“The woman used to live alone in a house that belongs to her cousin, who stayed next door along with his family…The accused apparently entered the house some time in the night and raped the woman under the influence of alcohol. He was carrying a wooden club with the intention of attacking her if she tried to resist. After raping her, he hit her on the head with the club, killing her,” Buldana SP Dilip Bhujbal told The Indian Express.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the victim’s sister-in-law came looking for her daughter, who was sleeping in the same house.

“A dog squad led the police to the house of the accused a few metres away. On questioning, he confessed to the crime and was arrested, “ Bhujbal said. “…The postmortem has been done and rape is most likely to be confirmed in the report.”

The SP added, “Earlier in the day, the accused was involved in arguments with two-three people from the same village, and later he also had an argument with his wife at home.”

