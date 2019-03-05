55% urban Indians believe listening to opposing views on politics is essential: Survey

More than half of urban Indians believe that it is important for them to listen to people with different views on politics, albeit disagreeing with them, a survey commissioned by the BBC has indicated.

Advertising

Over 40 per cent of urban Indians also say that they feel comfortable sharing their political opinion with others even if they have a contrary view to theirs, according to the BBC Crossing Divides Global Survey. India is placed fourth in the list with 42 per cent of urban Indians endorsing this view. Turkey (61%) topped the list followed by Mexico (45%) and South Africa (43%).

The survey also suggested that 43 per cent of self-righteous urban Indians believe opposers care less about India’s future. While half of Indians polled tend to think that the opposers have been misled, 35 per cent feel that one should avoid conversation with them, the survey pointed out.

Interestingly, the survey stated that 51 per cent of Indians feel that those with opposing views even on presentation of evidence are likely to stay rigid with their opinions.

Besides, it also revealed that 68 per cent of urban Indians hail social platforms Facebook and Twitter for giving voice to people, while 63 per cent Indians commend them for bridging the divide between public and people in power.

Advertising

The study, conducted by Ipsos for the BBC Crossing Divides across 27 countries, captures views on how difference of views are impacting societies.