55% of Covid patients at Max had no co-morbidities

About 55% of the total number of patients admitted to Max Healthcare hospitals for Covid-19 treatment had no comorbidities while the fatality rate among these patients was 3%, reveals an analysis of 4,900 patients treated at various centres of the chain from April till July 14.

The data has been collated from seven centres from Delhi and Mumbai, with the majority of patients admitted to Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi, and Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai.

Of the total patients, 3,900 have been discharged and around 700 are still admitted at the hospitals. The mortality rate among the patients under 45 years was around 1.7%, 9.6% in 45-59 years, 23% in 60-74 years and 40% in the patients above 75 years.

“Comorbid conditions were a major risk factor in all the Covid patients, with over 30% mortality in those with comorbidities, compared to less than 1% in those with none. Of the total number of patients, 56% had no comorbidities. The highest mortality was in patients with comorbidities like complicated diabetes and respiratory diseases,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Hospital.

The data shows that 30% of patients require ICU admission. Of these, 30% require straight admission to ICU, with 82% of them recovering from the illness. “If a patient directly gets admitted to the ICU, then the mortality rate is higher as either the patient has reached the hospital in a critical condition or has reacted late to the illness,” added Dr Budhiraja.

The fatality rate of patients who did not require oxygen was far lower at 5%. The fatality rate was significantly higher — up to six times — in patients with shortness of breath. The highest mortality rate was reported among patients with symptoms of fever. As per data, 88% of the deceased were symptomatic.

For the last two weeks, there has been a dip in admissions, but the percentage of ICU patients has remained consistent. “In the first week of June, around 20% of total patients were admitted to the ICU. At present, the figure is at 26%. The number of patients in the ward has gone down but patients in the ICU have been almost the same,” said Dr Vinitaa Jha, senior vice-president, research and academics, Max healthcare.

