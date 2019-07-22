54-year-old killed in fire in Mumbai building

A 54-year-old resident was killed in a fire at a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Colaba on Sunday. A total of 15 people were rescued from the building by fire fighters.

Around 12.15 pm, the fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber on Merryweather Road, behind Taj Hotel. The building is a residential-cum-commercial structure. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and an ambulance reached the spot by 12.25 pm. The fire was brought under control in about three hours.

Firefighters said that nearly 15 people were trapped in the building. “Out of them, five were rescued from the loft of the third floor and administered first aid. Five persons were rescued with ladders while the rest were brought down the stairs,” said Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale. “According to the information with us, Shyam Aiyar went inside his third-floor flat to extinguish the fire but was trapped. He was found with critical burns,” he added.

Aiyar, a financial consultant, was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. “While his relatives are in the US, his son is in the UK. They are expected to arrive tomorrow,” said his friend. “Aiyar’s death was caused by shock due to burns. A detailed report is expected by Monday,” said GT hospital superintendent Anant Shingare.

Yusuf Punawala (43), a first floor resident, was injured in the fire and has been hospitalised.