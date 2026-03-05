54 Bihar institutions to turn into Centres of Excellence under Nitish Kumar’s ‘Saat Nischay-3’

The Bihar Higher Education Department has shortlisted 54 colleges and institutions across the state to be developed as Centres of Excellence under the Nitish Kumar Government’s ‘Saat Nischay–3’ programme to strengthen higher education in the state. The initiative aims to enhance academic standards and create subject-specific expert centres across Bihar.

N.K. Agrawal, director of higher education, said the initiative aims to upgrade reputed institutions into subject-specific expert centres.

“Under Saat Nischay–3, the state’s prestigious colleges and institutions will be developed as Centres of Excellence. Each college will be developed as an expert centre in one subject so that the quality of education in the state improves and students of Bihar get better options in different streams within the state itself,” he said.