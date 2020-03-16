54.5% cases in Maharashtra got coronavirus from Dubai, UAE still not on ‘high risk’ list

Maharashtra has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases. (File Photo) Maharashtra has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases. (File Photo)

More than half of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra have either visited Dubai or remained in close contact with the infected cases, indicating that even countries with low burden of coronavirus can become a potential threat to visiting citizens from other countries.

Maharashtra has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases. Out of them, 18 have travel history to Dubai, or history of close contact with them. That is 54.5 per cent of total cases in the state. Most who have tested positive returned from Dubai before March 5. At least 15, from Mumbai, Pune, Yavatmal and Nagpur, belong to the same group of tourists who returned from Dubai on March 1. Analysis of the cases show those who tested positive after exposure to virus in Dubai have zero or very mild symptoms. The symptoms are stronger in patients with travel history to other countries, said Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission (NHM).

Till Sunday, UAE had recorded 85 coronavirus cases. It still comes amongst low-burden countries which is why India was not screening passengers from Dubai until March 5. It is possible, state officials admit, that several passengers who returned from Dubai before March 5 may have the virus but remain asymptomatic, and have missed screening at the airport. Civic bodies are in process of reaching out to such passengers, but the task is tedious and can take several days. UAE is also not in the list of seven countries, passengers from where are followed up for a 14-day period for symptoms. On Sunday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said he has written to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to include UAE in the list.

Currently, while airport officials are conducting thermal screening for all international passengers, the standard operating protocol for quarantine mandates extra focus on passengers from China, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Iran. “We are following government guidelines, there are three categories of passengers based on risk pattern,” said Dr Santosh Revankar, deputy executive health officer.

Category A comprises high risk passengers from these seven countries who suffer from high fever, breathless, cough, or a person with acute respiratory illness in close contact with a Covid-19 case. They have to be immediately isolated. Category B is medium risk — this includes senior citizens who are asymptomatic, have hypertension, diabetes or asthma and have visited these seven countries. They have to be moved to quarantine facility for testing. And category C is low risk passengers who are asymptomatic, they have to practice home isolation for 14 days. Yadav said, “We expect them to remain at home, report to us if any symptoms emerge. They will be immediately quarantined,” he said.

Four of those who have tested positive for the infection in Pune visited Dubai. One person who came in contact with them has also tested positive. Despite this, passengers arriving from Dubai to Pune airport and not having recent travel history to the seven “high risk” countries are not compulsorily being admitted to “institutional quarantine”.

“We are following the directives given to us by Union Health Ministry. As per the directive, only those international passengers which have visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany in the last 28 days have to be sent to a compulsory quarantine.”

According to the Indian embassy in UAE, Indians constitute 30 per cent of UAE’s population.

Two more test positive in state

Mumbai: A 59-year-old woman from Aurangabad, who visited Russia and Kazakhstan, and a Pimpri-Chinchwad woman, who went to Japan, have tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra climbed to 33 on Sunday.

The Aurangabad resident is admitted in Dhoot hospital and is currently stable. Officials said the process of tracking her close contacts and people she met since she returned to India on March 3 is on. The woman travelled to Russia on February 23 and then to Kazakhstan.

So far, 758 people in the state have been tested for coronavirus and 669 have tested negative. —ENS

