533 missing children traced in 22 days, says Gujarat Police

In a state-wide drive, Gujarat Police has found 533 missing children, including infants less than a year old, in a span of 22 days in August. The drive started on August 6 and continued until August 27, according to a media release from the police.

According to the police, teams from the Local Crime Branch, the Special Operations Group, the Missing Persons Cell as well as the Anti-Human Trafficking unit across several districts and cities were constituted in a bid to trace the missing children. Of the said missing children who were found, 88 of them were traced from Surat, 45 others from Banaskantha, 43 from Dahod, 21 from Godhra, 20 each from Mehsana and Bhavnagar, 19 from Aravalli and 17 from the rural jurisdiction of Rajkot.

During this drive to trace missing children in the state, Amreli Police had stumbled upon the remains of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and killed four years ago. Last week, three people were arrested in connection with this case.

In another instance, a missing girl was traced after the police had kept a watch over social media accounts of the suspects. A missing complaint in this regard had been filed two-and-a-half years ago at a police station in Banaskantha.

