53 Rohingya test positive at Kathua jail facility

Fifty-three Rohingya detained at a “holding centre” in a sub-jail in Kathua’s Hiranagar town have tested positive for Covid, officials said. They have been isolated from other inmates and health officials are keeping a watch on their condition.

Pointing out that they were found Covid-positive during a three-day special test drive at the centre, Kathua Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Choudhary said all of them are asymptomatic. “We have isolated them and provided them with corona kits…our doctors are visiting the holding centre daily and keeping a watch on their condition.”

There are nearly 220 Rohingya, detained from Jammu following a verification drive, at the holding centre — the J&K administration had set up the centres under the Foreigners Act in March. Hundreds of Rohingya had arrived in Jammu following persecution in Myanmar. Officials at the centre claimed the infection seems to have spread through minors who were reunited with their mother inside the centre a month ago.

“We have taken all precautions and are following all the Covid protocols,” said P K Modi, incharge of the holding centre.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 40 more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 3,702.