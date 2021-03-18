520 Kashmiri migrants returned after Art 370 move, 2,000 to return this year: Govt in House

In a written reply, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said that since 1990, 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families moved from the Valley due to security concerns.

Nearly 3,800 Kashmiri migrants have returned to Kashmir since the 1990s and 520 have returned since the abrogation of Article 370 to take up jobs under the Prime Minister’s package, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

The government also said it is expecting 2,000 more migrants to return this year. It provided this information in response to a question on Kashmiri Pandits.

In a written reply, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said that since 1990, 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families moved from the Valley due to security concerns. Out of these, the count of registered Hindu migrant families is 39,782. Reddy said in order to encourage rehabilitation of Kashmir migrants in the Valley, the government has announced incentives in order to help such families.