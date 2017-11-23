Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • 52 per cent polling in first phase of UP local body elections

52 per cent polling in first phase of UP local body elections

Largely peaceful, the elections saw BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and former Congress MP Annu Tandon returning without casting their vote as their names were missing from the voters’ list in Unnao

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: November 23, 2017 4:25:06 am
P civic polls 2017, UP civic elections 2017, Uttar pradesh civic polls, uttar pradesh local body elections, polls in UP, Uttar pradesh civic polls live updates, yogi adityanath, BJP, indian express, indian express news Among the five municipal corporations that went to polls, the newly-formed Ayodhya Nagar Nigam recorded 49.98 per cent voting, Gorakhpur saw 35.62 per cent, Agra recorded 39.76 per cent, Kanpur recorded 44.28 per cent and Meerut recorded 50 per cent polling (ANI)
Top News

More than 52 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polls to 230 local bodies held on Wednesday. Largely peaceful, the elections saw BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and former Congress MP Annu Tandon returning without casting their vote as their names were missing from the voters’ list in Unnao. The district administration ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The state election commission said even sensitive polling stations saw peaceful voting. It rejected allegations by the AAP that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were tampered.

Among the five municipal corporations that went to polls, the newly-formed Ayodhya Nagar Nigam recorded 49.98 per cent voting, Gorakhpur saw 35.62 per cent, Agra recorded 39.76 per cent, Kanpur recorded 44.28 per cent and Meerut recorded 50 per cent polling. This is the first time when all parties, including the SP and BSP, are contesting civic polls on their respective symbols.

On Maharaj and Tandon reportedly returning without casting their vote, District Magistrate N G Ravi Kumar said, “I have asked SDM Sadar Megha Rupam to inquire. Give us one or two days and there will be action against whoever is responsible.” UP Election Commissioner S K Agarwal said, “There were some people left out but that doesn’t mean the voter list was faulty. They should have checked their names on the website.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now