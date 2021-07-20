51-yr-old businessman dies by suicide: Police

A 51-year-old tour and travel agent from Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Monday, following a phase of depression, police said.

A 51-year-old tour and travel agent from Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Monday, following a phase of depression, police said. The deceased, identified as Sunil Nair, a resident of New Sama Road, had been facing severe financial crisis since the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, police said.

Police said that Nair has not left behind a suicide note but his family said that he was depressed due to the growing financial crisis.

“The deceased allegedly hanged himself in the bedroom of his residence while his wife and children were asleep. He had been facing debts and had not been able to recover from the losses in his business. The primary cause seems to be a financial crisis,” said PD Parmar, inspector, Sama police station.