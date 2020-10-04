5,000 tractors, gatherings of 10,000: Rahul Gandhi to lead farm stir in Punjab today

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa inspect the arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kheti Bachao Rally’, in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With Congress all set to hold massive public meetings and tractor rallies led by party leader Rahul Gandhi in Punjab beginning Sunday as a “show of solidarity for farmers against three farm laws enacted by Centre,” the administration in at least one district, in a move to bypass the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, has termed it “an extension of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in state”.

Gandhi, who will be reaching Punjab Sunday, is expected to address two public meetings, each with a gathering of at least 10,000 farmers, in Moga and Ludhiana. He will also lead a tractor rally for which the party has arranged at least 3,000 tractors in Moga with another 2,000 to join as it enters Ludhiana.

Starting from Badhni Kalan in Moga, Rahul would be driving a tractor for 52 kms over the next three days and the convoy will move through rural and link roads, which are maintained by the Punjab Mandi Board utilising the funds collected by levying market fee and rural development fund (RDF) from the grain markets.

“Besides Rahul ji, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, general secretary incharge Harish Rawat, PCC chief Sunil Jakhar will be on the tractor,” said Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also the in-charge of party’s programme at Badhni Kalan.

Asked if such gatherings are allowed as per Covid guidelines, minister Randhawa said, “Farmers might get saved from coronavirus but not from these black laws. Right now the issue we are raising is more important than coronavirus.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd