5,000 cusecs of water discharged from Ukai dam

The topmost level of the dam is 352 feet. (Express Archive) The topmost level of the dam is 352 feet. (Express Archive)

The Ukai dam authorities have discharged 5,000 cusecs of water from the dam to maintain the water level before the arrival of monsoon season. The water will be used for irrigation and power generation through single hydro power plant.

The water level in the dam recorded on Friday afternoon was 318.50 feet, while the rule level has been maintained at 321 feet. However, last year the water level in the dam as on date was 275 feet. The danger level of the dam is 345 feet, while during last year the maximum level of the dam filled with water had reached close to 350 feet. The topmost level of the dam is 352 feet.

With the present level of water, the dam in Tapi district is at 50 per cent storage capacity and the live storage capacity of the dam is 3004 Million Cubic Meter.

Ukai Dam Superintendent Engineer H R Mahakaal said, “We have to maintain the rule level in the dam and it is at present 321 feet which is fixed as per the calculations. The monsoon season is yet to start, and even good rainfall has been predicted. So we have started discharging water to maintain the level in the dam. Even rainfall has been predicted in the upper catchment areas of dam, and if we receives heavy inflow, we should be well prepared in advance. The dam is at present 50 per cent filled with water, and this is sufficient to cater to the drinking, irrigation and industrial needs for the entire year.”

Sources said that the dam receives water from 21 catchment areas that lies in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Apart from this, rainfall has been forecasted in the catchment areas in next 48 hours.

Surat Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer R N Patel said, “The water released from the dam will reach Kakrapar weir which has left bank canal and right bank canal. The left bank canal network supplies water to Surat, Valsad, and Navsari, while right bank canal supplies water to the Olpad taluka in Surat and Ankleshwar taluka in Bharuch district. At present the water discharged from the Ukai dam is for left bank canal. This water is issued for irrigation and drinking purpose.”

