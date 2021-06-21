500 vyamshalas to be set up in Haryana by this year: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that work is being done to establish 1000 yogashalas and vyamshalas in the state and it will be completed within this year. Of these, 500 vyamshalas have already been set up, Khattar said.

The CM also added that 1000 yoga teachers and 22 yoga coaches will also be appointed in the state soon and said that yoga has been included in the curriculum of students from Class I to Class X from this year so as to make it an integral part of everyone’s life.

The Chief Minister made the announcements while addressing a programme organized on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day on Monday. On Monday, as part of the Fit India Mission, the government claimed, more than 55,000 people at 1100 places of Haryana practiced yoga to send out the message of staying healthy. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the Yoga Calendar and a booklet of information about the kind of yoga that can be practiced during Covid-19.

On Monday, Chairman of Haryana Yoga Aayog, Dr. Jaideep Arya conducted a yoga session during a programme organized at the Chief Minister’s residence, which was broadcast live across the state.