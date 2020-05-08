500 kgs of PTBC chemicals to be sent to Andhra to help counter gas leakage

The Andhra government had requested Gujarat CM to give permission to quickly airlift this chemical to Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla) The Andhra government had requested Gujarat CM to give permission to quickly airlift this chemical to Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla)

In order to help Andhra Pradesh government tackle the gas leakage at a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, Gujarat government will be airlifting 500 kilograms of a chemical substance which will help counter the effects of the leakage, state government officials said on Thursday.

Talking about the gas leakage in a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the CM said about 10 people have died and 200 were hospitalised.

“Toxic gas got released in this plant. In order to counter this situation, the chemical that is needed is PTBC or butyl cathechol which is made only in Vapi. The Andhra government had requested Gujarat CM to give permission to quickly airlift this chemical to Andhra,” he said. “About 500 kilograms of PTBC chemical is being airlifted from the Daman airport to Andhra to help lessen the impact of the gas leakage which has happened,” Kumar added.

