Toggle Menu
50 young musicians to receive Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowshiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/50-young-musicians-to-receive-dr-m-s-subbulakshmi-fellowship-5993833/

50 young musicians to receive Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship

The fellowship carries a grant of Rs 1 lakh a year for three years in the field of Carnatic vocal, Hindustani vocal, Mrudungam, Harikatha, Nadaswaram, Chitravina, Veena, Sitar, flute and violin.

MS Subbulakshmi, MS Subbulakshmi Fellowship, MS Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music, Indian Express
MS Subbulakshmi

On the occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of late legendary musician Dr M S Subbulakshmi, as many as 50 young musicians from across the country will be presented with ‘Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music’ on Saturday at Shanmukhananda hall. The fellowship carries a grant of Rs 1 lakh a year for three years in the field of Carnatic vocal, Hindustani vocal, Mrudungam, Harikatha, Nadaswaram, Chitravina, Veena, Sitar, flute and violin.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android