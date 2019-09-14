50 young musicians to receive Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship

On the occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of late legendary musician Dr M S Subbulakshmi, as many as 50 young musicians from across the country will be presented with ‘Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music’ on Saturday at Shanmukhananda hall. The fellowship carries a grant of Rs 1 lakh a year for three years in the field of Carnatic vocal, Hindustani vocal, Mrudungam, Harikatha, Nadaswaram, Chitravina, Veena, Sitar, flute and violin.