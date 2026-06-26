50 years of Emergency: BJP slams Congress, urges citizens to ‘remember the truth of that era’

Marking 50 years of Emergency, the BJP on Thursday took on the Congress stating that those “who talk about saving democracy” had once “carried out attacks on democratic institutions”.
BJP president Nitin Nabin described the Emergency as the “darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy”, writing on X that it was not merely a political decision, but a deliberate attack on the Constitution, democratic institutions, and civil liberties.
“In the greed to save power, an attempt was made to crush the democratic soul of the nation, but the struggle of democracy fighters, nationalist organisations, and millions of citizens ultimately paved the way for the restoration of democracy,” Nabin said.
“‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ not only reminds us of that era but also provides a pledge to remain constantly vigilant in protecting the Constitution and democratic values,” he added.
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled “attacks carried out by the Congress government on democratic institutions, the judiciary, the media, and citizens’ rights” as he urged the people to “remember the truth of that era.”
Prasad said, “Today, many people talk about saving democracy and show the Constitution; therefore, on this occasion, it is also necessary to expose those faces and recall what happened 50 years ago.”
In the face of censorship, Prasad added, it was institutions like Panchjanya (the RSS mouthpiece), Motherland, Organizer, and The Indian Express which “fought a major battle of resistance”.
Prasad said, “I would especially like to appreciate the role of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in the underground movement during the Emergency. As a pracharak, the way he organised the underground network from Gujarat to North India was remarkable.”