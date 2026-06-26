50 years of Emergency: BJP slams Congress, urges citizens to ‘remember the truth of that era’

Marking 50 years of Emergency, the BJP on Thursday took on the Congress stating that those “who talk about saving democracy” had once “carried out attacks on democratic institutions”.

BJP president Nitin Nabin described the Emergency as the “darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy”, writing on X that it was not merely a political decision, but a deliberate attack on the Constitution, democratic institutions, and civil liberties.

“In the greed to save power, an attempt was made to crush the democratic soul of the nation, but the struggle of democracy fighters, nationalist organisations, and millions of citizens ultimately paved the way for the restoration of democracy,” Nabin said.