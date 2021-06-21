50-year-old Nagpur man kills 5 members of family, dies by suicide

Maturkar killed all except son Sahil by sliting their throats and smothered the latter to death before hanging himself to the ceiling fan.

A 50-year-old man killed his wife, daughter, son, mother-in-law and sister-in-law before dying by suicide here during the night intervening Sunday and Monday.

The incident happened near Pachpaoli Phata area under the jurisdiction of the Tahsil police station.

“Alok Maturkar killed his 30-year-old sister-in-law Amisha, mother-in-law Lakshmibai, wife Vijaya, said to be in her forties, son Sahil (9) and daughter Pari (14) in the night intervening Sunday and Monday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani.

Maturkar killed all except son Sahil by sliting their throats and smothered the latter to death before hanging himself to the ceiling fan.

Matani said, “We don’t know the exact motive behind the murders and suicide but preliminary inquiry revealed that Maturkar had a tiff with Amisha over the latter talking to someone else. We are not ruling out illicit relationship between Maturkar and Amisha to be at the root of the ghastly incident.”

Relatives said Alok and Vijaya had a love marriage.

The in-laws’ house is about 200 metres from Maturkar’s residence. It is gathered that Maturkar’s father-in-law, a security guard, was out on duty when Maturkar carried out the murders of Amisha and Lakshmibai.