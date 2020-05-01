50% eligible firms in Gujarat avail benefits of Centre’s PF scheme

For the 5,984 establishments who availed the scheme so far in Gujarat, an amount of Rs 13.95 crore has already been paid in the EPFO accounts. For the 5,984 establishments who availed the scheme so far in Gujarat, an amount of Rs 13.95 crore has already been paid in the EPFO accounts.

A total of 5,984 establishments in Gujarat have so far taken advantage of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Scheme, under which the Centre covers the EPF contribution of both employers and employees for three months (March to June 2020), an official of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said. This is just 50% of the companies who are eligible to avail the benefits.

The scheme is applicable for establishments with up to 100 employees where 90% of employees draw less than Rs 15,000 salary. For the 5,984 establishments who availed the scheme so far in Gujarat, an amount of Rs 13.95 crore has already been paid in the EPFO accounts.

“The government is giving funds towards employee and employer share of PF. We have sent the information of this scheme to all individual firms and establishment. At least 50% of them are yet to take advantage of this scheme,” said Manoranjan Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-1, EPFO Regional Office.

“It might be possible that many of the offices are still closed, so they would not have taken advantage of the scheme. But we wish more firms come forward as this would ensure that firms have more liquidity to conduct their daily operations,” he added. So far, Ahmedabad tops the districts with over 1,400 firms getting Rs 3.39 crore for 22,192 workers.

The firms who have taken benefit of the scheme are largely from chemical units, ancillary units in garment sector, security agencies, trading companies among others. “There is however a lot of potential of this scheme in Rajkot where there are many small units,” Kumar said.

The scheme is meant to prevent disruption in the employment and keep them away from layoffs by reducing burden of PF contribution. The firms who have taken benefit of the scheme in Gujarat form only 8 per cent of the 76,560 firms who have applied and benefitted at a pan-India level.

