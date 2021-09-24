50 pc eligible population fully vaccinated: Goa CM

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that 50 percent of the eligible population of Goa is fully vaccinated. The announcement comes about a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the state for completing 100 percent vaccination of its eligible population.

“In another fantastic milestone, 50% of eligible people in Goa are now fully vaccinated with 2 doses. Congratulating all Goans for cooperating to make this happen. With the continual effort our State shall soon be fully vaccinated,” Sawant tweeted.

Modi had, in a virtual interaction with Goa’s healthcare workers, doctors, citizens and government functionaries on September 18, congratulated Goa for vaccinating 100 percent of its eligible population with the first dose of the vaccination against Covid-19. He said that after Himachal Pradesh and Goa, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep have also vaccinated all its eligible population with the first dose and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, Ladakh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli would follow soon.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said last week that the state government had vaccinated 102 percent of its eligible population with the first dose against Covid-19 and said that opposition parties that were questioning the state government’s claim were working against the interest of Goa. On September 10, Sawant had announced that the state had administered the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to 100 percent of its eligible population. Sawant said that the state government had vaccinated much more than the state’s adult population based on electoral data and projections of the Registrar General of India.

“Altogether there are 11.66 lakh persons eligible for vaccination in Goa. Till date, we have been vaccinated 11.88 lakh. We have in fact covered 102 per cent vaccination of the first dose,” Sawant said. He said that in addition to its population, the state government had also vaccinated tourists and foreign nationals.

Sawant had also said that by October 31 the state aimed at fully vaccinating it’s eligible adult population.