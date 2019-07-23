Reform, welfare and justice for all the driving force, says Prakash Javadekar

The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, has presented a 50-day report of the Union government. Javadekar said that government’s resolve for “reform, welfare and justice for all” is its driving force and some of its areas of focus have been farmers, soldiers, youth, labourers, businessmen, research, investment and infrastructure development.

He mentioned policy decisions like the Rs 6,000 annual payment to all farmers, and claimed that the Minimum Support Price has doubled compared to the 2014 rates for several crops, and stated that in some cases it had even tripled. The changes to the labour code, he claimed, will benefit 40 crore workers of informal sector.

The I&B Minister reiterated the government’s push towards achieving a $5 trillion economy and said it was not just a dream, but a roadmap has been prepared for it. He added that over the next five years, Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested in development of infrastructure. He also emphasised the government’s focus to resolve water-related problems. “With Rs 100 lakh crore of investment to be made in roads, railways, ports, airports and other infrastructure, the formation of Jal Shakti ministry, the mission to reach out to every house by 2024 with assured water supply, we are walking the talk with speed and many historical decisions,” the minister said.

Regarding the promises on development and reforms, the minister said the government was already “walking the talk”.

“Speed, skill and scale” have been “manifested” in the first 50 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s second term, he said, and stated that the second term will build on the successes of the first and will be more successful.