50 CPM members held for protest against ED over searches conducted at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

Around 50 CPI (M) leaders and workers were detained by Delhi Police during a protest near the ED headquarters against searches conducted at former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence, a senior police officer said.

According to the party, those detained included senior leader Brinda Karat, Politburo members Ashok Dhawale, Mariam Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan, central committee member Vikram Singh, Delhi state secretary Anurag Saxena, Pushpendra Tyagi and AIAWU Joint Secretary Vikram Singh. The leaders were detained 300 metres from the ED office.

“We had a protest demonstration. There were women and girls also. Without women police personnel, a batch of police came and roughly handled us. We were pushed and put in the buses,” Baby told PTI. Police said all the detained leaders and workers were later released.