50 booked for attending funeral: Police

Over 50 people were booked for attending the funeral of a 46-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 a day after his death. The 50 include members of his family, villagers and employees of the cremation ground where the final rites took place.

The man, a clerk with Panch-mahals forest department, died on May 29 and was brought to his village Mota Sonela in Mahisagar where his final rites were performed the next day.

He was admitted at Godhra Civil Hospital from where he was referred to GMERS Vadodara on May 29. His reports came positive on May 30.

All those booked are now under home quarantine and the entire neighbourhood is under containment. All have been booked for lockdown violation and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. No samples have been collected yet.

“Their samples will be collected after their quarantine period and those who test negative will be arrested,” police said. Over 200 people in Panchmahals and Mahisagar districts who were in contact with the man were also traced and quarantined.

