She said she would be home in 10 minutes. Hours later, 5-year-old found dead in Secunderabad

Police have begun investigation into the matter and are looking for a man who was earlier employed as a guard in the society, and was captured on CCTV camera following the girl. (Representational mage generated by AI)

Around 6.30pm on Saturday, a boy went down to the basement of his society’s clubhouse in Secunderabad where his five-year-old sister was playing.

She told her brother that she would be back in 10 minutes.

The boy left for home.

Few hours later, the girl’s body was found in the basement of the same upscale society, only a short distance away from where she was last seen alive.

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Police have begun investigation into the matter and are looking for a man who was earlier employed as a guard in the society, and was captured on CCTV camera following the girl.

“Everyday she used to go and play in the clubhouse basement at 6 pm. She rode a cycle to the clubhouse daily,” G Ramesh, ACP, Trimulgherry, told The Indian Express.