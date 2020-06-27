5-year-old, CRPF man killed in militant attack in J&K’s Anantnag

Security personnel at the site of the militant attack, in Anantnag on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi Security personnel at the site of the militant attack, in Anantnag on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi

A CRPF constable and a five-year-old boy were killed in an attack by ISJK militants in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said. Meanwhile, in Tral, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an overnight operation by security forces, the police said. They said that no Hizb militants are now active in the area for the first time in decades.

Regarding the incident in Anantnag, officials said that militants attacked a CRPF party deployed near Padshahi Bagh area in Bijbehara town. A CRPF spokesperson said that unknown militants on a two-wheeler fired upon the patrolling party of G/90 Battalion CRPF around noon. “One CT [constable] of 90 battalion CRPF sustained bullet injury & attained martyrdom,” he said.

The CRPF man was identified as Shyamal Kumar Dey, hailing from West Bengal. The boy was identified as Nehan Yawar, a resident of Machwa Yaripora in Kulgam district.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “We have identified the killer of a minor boy and a CRPF man. Terrorist Zahid Daas of ISJK outfit is involved in today’s attack at Bijbehara. Police have registered a case against him by name.” A J&K Police spokesperson stated that they received information of “a terror crime incident in Bijbehara area regarding where terrorists had fired on CRPF party”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon the CRPF party, resulting in injuries to a CRPF personnel and a minor boy. Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries,” the spokesperson said.

A health official in sub district hospital Bijbehara told The Indian Express that two persons were brought dead at the hospital. “They had bullet injuries on the head and chest,” he said.

According to Nehan’s family, the boy had gone with his father Mohammad Yaseen, a government employee, and uncle to Bijbehara, where the former is posted. “Nehan asked him (the uncle) to bring something from a shop… In between, an attack took place and Nehan suffered injuries,” Nehan’s grandfather Mohammad Yusuf told The Indian Express.

Regarding the incident in Tral, IGP Kumar told The Indian Express, “Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed today in Tral. With today’s operation, there is no Hizb terrorist in the Tral area active now. It has happened for the first time since 1989.”

Police said the gunbattle started Thursday evening in Chewa Ullar village area of Awantipora in Tral, and went on for nearly 17 hours. “In the… encounter, 3 terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site…,” said a statement by the J&K Police.

