5 UP zila panchayat members arrested after casting their vote

Police said they were arrested after they cast their votes.

Five Zila panchayat members of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, against whom non-bailable warrants were pending, were arrested after they appeared to cast their vote for the Zila panchayat president’s election on Saturday.

Police arrested Zila panchayat members Prashant Yadav, Manoj Kumar, Ashok Yadav and Arun alias Bobby in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 28-year-old Pravesh Kumari, who is also a Zila panchayat member, ahead of the polls.

The fifth member, Pradeep alias Jhabbu Yadav, was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him on April 6 during canvassing for the panchayat election. He was booked for rioting and deterring government officials from performing their duty.

“On Saturday, when voting for Zila Panchayat president was going on, the five Zila panchayat members arrived to cast their votes. They were carrying a High Court order which directed police to allow them to cast their votes for the Zila panchayat president,” Narkhi SHO Vinay Kumar Singh said, adding that Pravesh Kumari, who was reportedly abducted by the accused, also surfaced to cast her vote.

“The arrested persons were later produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody. The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the statement given by Pravesh Kumari against the four Zila panchayat members,” the SHO added.

According to police, Pravesh Kumari was allegedly abducted from outside her house in the Firozabad district on June 8. Her uncle Dharam Pal Singh lodged a complaint in which he named the four Zila panchayat members – Prashant, Manoj, Ashok and Arun – behind the abduction. He alleged told that his niece was abducted due to the panchayat election.

“Since the four accused remained absconding, the police moved the court and obtained a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Pradeep alias Jhabbu Yadav was wanted in a case lodged against him and others at Eka police station on April 6 during canvassing for the panchayat election.

Eka SHO Narendra Sharma said police had seized a vehicle used illegally by Pradeep for canvassing for the panchayat polls and several liquor pouches were seized from the vehicle.