5-tier training model for Census house-listing

THE house-listing phase of the Census to be conducted this year, beginning April 1, will for the first time have a five-tier cascade training model equipping over 32 lakh functionaries with mobile apps for real-time data capture, self-enumeration portals, and Census Management Monitoring System (CMMS) — a digital leapfrog from the paper schedules and manual tallies of the 2011 census.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan’s circular, issued on January 30 from the Training Division, spells out the blueprint weeks before states and UTs kick off their house-mapping sprint, to be conducted over a 30-day period, between April and September.

This time, the focus is on “hands-on digital tool proficiency, data privacy and inclusiveness”, the circular states, embedding “seva bhaav (service spirit)” to handle sensitive queries professionally.