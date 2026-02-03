5-tier training model for Census house-listing

Registrar General and Census Commissioner’s circular, issued on January 30 from the Training Division, spells out the blueprint weeks before states and UTs kick off their house-mapping sprint, to be conducted over a 30-day period, between April and September.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 04:32 AM IST
5-tier training model for Census house-listingThe focus is on “hands-on digital tool proficiency, data privacy and inclusiveness”, the circular states, embedding “seva bhaav (service spirit)” to handle sensitive queries professionally.
Make us preferred source on Google

THE house-listing phase of the Census to be conducted this year, beginning April 1, will for the first time have a five-tier cascade training model equipping over 32 lakh functionaries with mobile apps for real-time data capture, self-enumeration portals, and Census Management Monitoring System (CMMS) — a digital leapfrog from the paper schedules and manual tallies of the 2011 census.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan’s circular, issued on January 30 from the Training Division, spells out the blueprint weeks before states and UTs kick off their house-mapping sprint, to be conducted over a 30-day period, between April and September.

This time, the focus is on “hands-on digital tool proficiency, data privacy and inclusiveness”, the circular states, embedding “seva bhaav (service spirit)” to handle sensitive queries professionally.

The cascade kicks off at the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India headquarters, where Level 1 subject matter experts have already drilled 100 national trainers (NTs) — DCO officers — in a five-day intensive. These NTs now fan out to train DCO staff, then 2,000 master trainers (MTs) in four-day residential camps at state Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs). The MTs will hit districts to upskill 45,000 field trainers (FTs). Pairs of FTs then train the grassroots army.

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
twitter

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement