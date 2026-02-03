5-tier training model for Census house-listing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE house-listing phase of the Census to be conducted this year, beginning April 1, will for the first time have a five-tier cascade training model equipping over 32 lakh functionaries with mobile apps for real-time data capture, self-enumeration portals, and Census Management Monitoring System (CMMS) — a digital leapfrog from the paper schedules and manual tallies of the 2011 census.
Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan’s circular, issued on January 30 from the Training Division, spells out the blueprint weeks before states and UTs kick off their house-mapping sprint, to be conducted over a 30-day period, between April and September.
This time, the focus is on “hands-on digital tool proficiency, data privacy and inclusiveness”, the circular states, embedding “seva bhaav (service spirit)” to handle sensitive queries professionally.
The cascade kicks off at the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India headquarters, where Level 1 subject matter experts have already drilled 100 national trainers (NTs) — DCO officers — in a five-day intensive. These NTs now fan out to train DCO staff, then 2,000 master trainers (MTs) in four-day residential camps at state Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs). The MTs will hit districts to upskill 45,000 field trainers (FTs). Pairs of FTs then train the grassroots army.
