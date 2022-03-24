5 Questions: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat

“Members sit late in the night to participate in the proceedings of the House. You sit and discuss demands for grants for hours. Now, let the Question Hour run.” Speaker Om Birla tells protesting Opposition MPs.

MPs from Andhra Pradesh, cutting across party lines, expressed their anguish in Lok Sabha over what they called the centre’s move to disinvest Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). YSRCP MP Margani Bharat speaks to Liz Mathew about the issue

What was the issue the MPs from Andhra Pradesh were agitated with?

The issue was about the privatisation of RINL as the government is planning 100 per cent disinvestment… The Centre has a stand not to privatise any PSU if its profit-making, but it is going against its own principle on this.

Why did you say that the government was going for 100 per cent disinvestment?

The RINL does not have any captive mines. Odisha has the iron ore which is next to Visakhapatnam. If the Centre is willing to give us a capitve mine in Odisha, within no time, it can be profit-making. It has more than Rs 20,000 crore of debt on which RINL is paying highest interest rate of 14 per cent, which is not acceptable. No industry can survive with that. Why does the government have one stand for the South and one for the North?

Why did you say so?

SAIL has almost 14 captive mines and three iron ore ones. When it comes to RINL, there is none. Is this not a double standard?

Has the state government taken it up with the Centre?

Yes. The Chief Minister has given the suggestion to the Prime Minister to revive the plant. We have made a number of memorandums to the Centre over it. One has to remember the unscientific bifurcation of the state and the injustice that happened to the people in Andhra Pradesh…

Were you satisfied with the response given by the Centre?

The minister says that in the past decade, RINL has incurred Rs 7,300 crore losses, but he has forgotten the pandemic period when it made a loss of around Rs 3,900 crore only because the plant was shut for the entire one year. The Centre is forgetting that the RINL is paying an interest of Rs 3,000 crore per annum. Why cannot the government think of the option of going on equity in the lines of ONGC.