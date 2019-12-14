5 Questions with Jothimani S: ‘Rahul spoke in favour of women’s safety…BJP are politicising the issue’

Congress Lok Sabha member Jothimani S. Congress Lok Sabha member Jothimani S.

What were you protesting about?

Rahul Gandhi has spoken in favour of safety of women and against the government. The BJP, instead of responding to that, are politicising the issue.

How is that?

They should be ashamed of the rapes happening and ashamed of the national flag being raised for the Kathua rape accused… They should be ashamed of the Prime Minister’s silence on the whole thing. Instead of that, they are demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi…

But BJP is accusing the Congress of the same thing: of politicising the issue by speaking about it at an election rally.

Rape happens for a variety of reasons. But what is dangerous is that a Prime Minister, who is otherwise so vocal about all sorts of issues on social media and otherwise, maintains absolute silence…

The BJP is saying ‘Make in India’ has nothing to do with this.

What has been said is that every day we open the newspaper expecting to see Make in India’s progress, but instead we see rapes in India… They don’t want to accept the truth.

What do you want the government to do?

The PM should say, ‘I’m the Prime Minister and I will take care of you’… That is the job of the Prime Minister. When the (December 16) 2012 gangrape in Delhi happened, we (the UPA government) owned responsibility of it. At that time, Modi ji said Delhi is the rape capital. But Rahul Gandhi never said such things…

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App