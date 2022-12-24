5 Questions | Winter Session of Parliament was not at all productive:

How productive was the Winter Session?

It was not at all productive as far as I was concerned. In terms of parliamentary democracy, the Opposition was not allowed to raise and discuss certain issues, such as the standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies at the border. But the government shied away from discussing the incident, and was very secretive about it…

The number of functional hours seems to have been more in this session…

(Being) productive is not functioning without proper discussion, questions raised or discourse. Simply pushing Bills through and bulldozing the Opposition on various issues does not make a Parliament session productive.

What were your expectations from the session?

The government seems to have been short of business this session. The kind of Bills that had been introduced were not satisfactory or robust. The discussion was inadequate. Moreover, the session had anyway been pushed back because of the Assembly elections in Gujarat — just because some ministers needed to campaign in the state. This is not acceptable and affects the duration of the session… I am of the view that elections… should not affect the functioning of Parliament…

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the government of curtailing the session in light of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has retaliated by saying that Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi did not even attend the session. What are your thoughts?

The programme of a political party is its internal matter. What the ruling party and the parliamentary affairs minister should focus on is the continued absence of the Prime Minister in Parliament, and not the absence of individual members in either House…

There were 82 starred questions and over 1,900 unstarred questions which received responses from various ministries. Has this been adequate?

As parliamentarians, we raised many questions, but we did not receive proper answers. The ministries and departments not only were often short of data, but also circumvented giving replies to what is actually asked. Sometimes, we receive different replies on the same issue…