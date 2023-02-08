scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
5 Questions | We want separate discussion, JPC: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi talks to MANOJ C G after boycotting president’s address

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

The Shiv Sena, AAP and BRS today boycotted the discussion on the President’s address. Why?

We felt that we should stick to the stance that we cannot participate in a discussion till a JPC is constituted or a debate is committed to by the Government on the revelations regarding the Adani Group. For us to carry forward that entire momentum was crucial. Suddenly, we saw cooperation happening and the issue being diluted. So it was only a principled stand to walk out.

Shiv Sena wants a separate discussion on Adani affair?india

We want a separate discussion and a JPC.

But will walking out along with two other parties advance the Opposition’s cause? Because the message that goes out is that Opposition is divided.

The message is clear. The Opposition is united on the demand for a JPC. The way we strategise on the floor could be different. But the overarching idea of a JPC and a separate discussion continues to be the core demand of the entire Opposition.

Do you think the entire Opposition should have boycotted the discussion?

We would have preferred that because we must understand that when the BJP was in the opposition many sessions were washed out and then Leaders of the Opposition said disruption was part of the democratic right and parliamentary procedures. They had zero guilt. In this case, we somehow should hold ourselves accountable for how it is pursued. People want to know to what extent we will go to have this probe.

Will you boycott the discussion on Budget too?

We will discuss tomorrow as to what our strategy should be. As of now, we thought it was our moral duty to stand up to seek a discussion and a JPC.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:25 IST
