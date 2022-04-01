5 Questions: Umesh G Jadhav, BJP MP from Karnataka’s Gulbarga constituency

Umesh G Jadhav, BJP MP from Karnataka’s Gulbarga constituency, speaks to Apurva Vishwanath

What is the issue you raised under Rule 377 in Lok Sabha?

I raised the issue of the suicide of a gynaecologist in Rajasthan after a case was registered against her. The issue has been mishandled. Yesterday (Wednesday) was Doctor’s Day and I thought this issue must be highlighted on behalf of doctors.

How has the issue been mishandled?

As per Supreme Court guidelines, an expert group has to take a decision on whether medical negligence took place. These issues are very clinical and not everyone can judge a doctor’s method. Registering a case of Section 302 (murder under the Indian Penal Code) before that has happened is very unjust. From media reports, she asked that her husband and children not be targeted… It shows how distraught the doctor must have been for the safety of her family.

How can doctors be protected?

I am a general surgeon myself and I am concerned that a wrong message is going out to medical professionals across the country that a doctor can be harassed and pushed to suicide. Doctors must be given an opportunity to be heard. We need competent doctors in the country.

Do we need a better law to deal with medical negligence?

We can have a better law, but I don’t think that is the answer. I have spoken in support of the law brought to protect doctors during Covid. My heart also goes out to the family of the patient… It is a hard time for them also, but these risks are very common.

How can such situations be handled then?

What we need is better awareness and communication of risks to the family. In emotive situations, no law can stop the family from feeling how they feel. There have been cases like these in my constituency too, even one just six months ago. I intervened and spoke to both sides and consoled the family. But we need to sensitise our police about Supreme Court guidelines that they cannot just register a murder case.