5 Questions: RS MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan Sircar on resumption of local train services in Assam

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan Sircar on Monday demanded resumption of local train services in Assam. He SPEAKS TO Avishek G Dastidar about the issue.

Why did you raise this issue by way of special mention?

That’s because thousands of people dependent on the local train services are suffering due to the suspension since the lockdown was announced. In several states, local train services have resumed, but not in Assam. It has hit the lives of common people. And the economically weaker sections are the worst hit.

Have you raised this issue with the Railways Ministry?

I had written a letter to the Railways Minister way back in December 2020. I had raised it in Parliament earlier as well. But no step was taken to address the woes of the people. People who are affected include students, farmers, vendors, traders, etc. Vendors too are unable to reach urban areas easily to sell their products due to the suspension.

Are people from all parts of Assam dependent on local train services?

There are certain parts of Assam from where it takes a good part of the day to travel to Guwahati. The trains should resume immediately. This is also important to ensure that people from backward areas get to avail medical facilities on time as roads witness massive traffic jams.

How is it affecting tourism as you mentioned?

There are tourist spots between which the railways act as a bridge. For a state like Assam, ensuring that tourism gets a boost is paramount.

What did you refer to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in your speech?

I was trying to point out that on one hand the government wants the nation to celebrate 75 years of independence, on the other hand people are being deprived of basic facilities.