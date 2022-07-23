5 Questions | RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on the private member’s bill that he moved

The Rajya Sabha functioned smoothly on Friday afternoon after four days. And there was an intense discussion on a Private Member’s Bill — The Right to Health Bill — that you moved

I am glad. I think there is a message among the people that disruption has its own value, but the people of this country would love to see what our MPs are doing on important and core issues like education, employment, health, inflation and so on. I would give credit to every member because the attendance was near full, which is a rare sight on Fridays.

Why this Bill?

Although it was in my name, I have been speaking about this Private Member’s Bill to many MPs, including those from the Treasury benches and my leader, Tejashwi Yadav. All of them, including BJP members, were keen that a Bill of this nature be brought in Parliament. And I think it touched everyone. That was the reason that, except for one or two people, the level of debate was quite positive and it was sensitive to the core.

What is the aim of the Bill?

Without realisation of health as a right, one cannot be expected to live a life of dignity and reach their highest human potential. A rights-based approach is required to solve the dismal health outcomes in the country. The goal is to attain the highest possible level of health and well-being for all at all ages, through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all developmental policies.

The Bill seeks to make health a fundamental right to all citizens and ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health conducive to living a life in dignity. But some members made political speeches

There was politics. Those people who took a partisan attitude to it…they were not liked by the majority of their own party members.

Given the history of passage of Private Member’s Bills, do you expect it to sail through?

Frankly speaking, I know the history of Private Member’s Bills. I also know that in this country, post the pandemic, people want some concrete interventions from the government. They don’t want health to be made a kind of football between the State List and Centre List. People of the country want some very positive interventions on the lines of Right to Education. I believe that the government realises that it has traction among the people. So they might ask me to withdraw, but it will bring pressure on them to bring a Bill of similar nature.