scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

5 Questions | RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on the private member’s bill that he moved

"All of them, including BJP members, were keen that a Bill of this nature be brought in Parliament. And I think it touched everyone," says Manoj Jha.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 2:58:19 am
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha

The Rajya Sabha functioned smoothly on Friday afternoon after four days. And there was an intense discussion on a Private Member’s Bill — The Right to Health Bill — that you moved

I am glad. I think there is a message among the people that disruption has its own value, but the people of this country would love to see what our MPs are doing on important and core issues like education, employment, health, inflation and so on. I would give credit to every member because the attendance was near full, which is a rare sight on Fridays.

Why this Bill?

Although it was in my name, I have been speaking about this Private Member’s Bill to many MPs, including those from the Treasury benches and my leader, Tejashwi Yadav. All of them, including BJP members, were keen that a Bill of this nature be brought in Parliament. And I think it touched everyone. That was the reason that, except for one or two people, the level of debate was quite positive and it was sensitive to the core.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

What is the aim of the Bill?

Without realisation of health as a right, one cannot be expected to live a life of dignity and reach their highest human potential. A rights-based approach is required to solve the dismal health outcomes in the country. The goal is to attain the highest possible level of health and well-being for all at all ages, through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all developmental policies.

The Bill seeks to make health a fundamental right to all citizens and ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health conducive to living a life in dignity. But some members made political speeches

There was politics. Those people who took a partisan attitude to it…they were not liked by the majority of their own party members.

Given the history of passage of Private Member’s Bills, do you expect it to sail through?

Frankly speaking, I know the history of Private Member’s Bills. I also know that in this country, post the pandemic, people want some concrete interventions from the government. They don’t want health to be made a kind of football between the State List and Centre List. People of the country want some very positive interventions on the lines of Right to Education. I believe that the government realises that it has traction among the people. So they might ask me to withdraw, but it will bring pressure on them to bring a Bill of similar nature.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement