5 Questions: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha

Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD MP in Rajya Sabha, raised the demand for making manifestos legally binding for political parties.

What exactly is the demand you made in the House?

The demand that I mooted today is how we can make election manifestos legally binding for political parties – or at least give them some quasi-legal value. I feel Parliament should sit down and all political parties should look at this seriously.

Why this demand?

I used to teach a course on social policy in Delhi University, which included election manifestos. I have found that over time… political parties simply don’t accord the kind of value to manifestos as they used to in the 1950s-60s… parties need to be held accountable for the promises that they have made. If it becomes legally binding, then the electorate will also have a legal recourse for promises not kept by a party. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia had once suggested that party symbols should be removed if political parties don’t keep their promises.

What are the court cases you pointed to during your speech?

In a case filed in 2015, Justices HL Dattu and Amitava Roy had refused to entertain the matter which had pertained to this very subject, saying there was no legal grounds or provisions in law binding political parties to take responsibility for what they promised in an election manifesto. In 2013, Justices Ranjan Gogoi and P Sathasivam heard a similar matter on populism in elections and validity of election manifestos. What it clearly shows is there is an absence of law and that exonerates political parties.

Why are manifestos important?

An election manifesto is the most serious political document of a political party which elucidates their vision and mission – in the absence of this we see ailments in our democracy. It is a political party’s vision of what people will receive if that party comes to power.

How have you seen election manifestos change over the years?

Earlier – in the 50s, 60s, 70s, manifestos would be published a month before the elections. Now things are such that an election manifesto is released a day before the first phase of an election – it doesn’t even reach the people. They have become so trivial in value that there are no television debates , no analysis. The content has also shifted.