Tuesday, July 26, 2022

5 questions | Revoke suspension of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha: M Kanimozhi

"The opposition was disrupting the proceedings, every opposition MP was involved in it. We were asking for a discussion on revising the GST rates on essential food commodities, which is affecting the common people," said M Kanimozhi

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:31:55 am
M Kanimozhi, DMK MP from Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu (Express)

M Kanimozhi, DMK MP from Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu, spoke to Liz Mathew about protests demanding withdrawal of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha

What was the protest on the floor of the House today?

We were asking the chair to revoke the suspension of the four members.

Why do you think the suspension was not fair? They were accused of misconduct in the House as they raised banners, which the speaker said, was not allowed inside the House.

The opposition was disrupting the proceedings, every opposition MP was involved in it. We were asking for a discussion on revising the GST rates on essential food commodities, which is affecting the common people. We wanted a debate on price rise, but the government was trying to avoid it.

But the government says that it has informed the opposition that there could be a discussion once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is unwell, now returns to the House.

Why cannot they start a discussion? There are other ministers in the government and in the ministry. They have not even agreed for one discussion yet.

But the ruling party says there was no demand for a discussion from the opposition in the Business Advisory Committee?

The opposition leaders said the suspension of the four MPs was an unexpected move? Why do you think the government is shying away from a debate?

No, no, that’s not true. Everyone from the opposition raised this demand. We have been demanding it on the floor of the House and protesting against the government’s refusal to hold one debate on it. The government just want to avoid a discussion.

They say it was not the government’s decision, but the GST council decided to change the tax rates?

Whatever it is, the elected MPs in Parliament can discuss the issue, especially when it is concerning the people. Nothing should stop the members from demanding a debate on such an issue and the government cannot run away from it. The government can give its explanation after the debate.

