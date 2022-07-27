5 questions | Revoke suspension of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha: M Kanimozhi

July 27, 2022 2:31:55 am
M Kanimozhi, DMK MP from Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu, spoke to Liz Mathew about protests demanding withdrawal of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha
What was the protest on the floor of the House today?
We were asking the chair to revoke the suspension of the four members.
Why do you think the suspension was not fair? They were accused of misconduct in the House as they raised banners, which the speaker said, was not allowed inside the House.
Subscriber Only Stories
The opposition was disrupting the proceedings, every opposition MP was involved in it. We were asking for a discussion on revising the GST rates on essential food commodities, which is affecting the common people. We wanted a debate on price rise, but the government was trying to avoid it.
But the government says that it has informed the opposition that there could be a discussion once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is unwell, now returns to the House.
Why cannot they start a discussion? There are other ministers in the government and in the ministry. They have not even agreed for one discussion yet.
But the ruling party says there was no demand for a discussion from the opposition in the Business Advisory Committee?
The opposition leaders said the suspension of the four MPs was an unexpected move? Why do you think the government is shying away from a debate?
No, no, that’s not true. Everyone from the opposition raised this demand. We have been demanding it on the floor of the House and protesting against the government’s refusal to hold one debate on it. The government just want to avoid a discussion.
They say it was not the government’s decision, but the GST council decided to change the tax rates?
Whatever it is, the elected MPs in Parliament can discuss the issue, especially when it is concerning the people. Nothing should stop the members from demanding a debate on such an issue and the government cannot run away from it. The government can give its explanation after the debate.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises