5 Questions: Cong MP Shaktisinh Gohil

July 20, 2022 2:09:34 am
What are the Opposition parties demanding from the government?
We want a discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates. We are not saying hold a discussion immediately, but entertain our notices and fix a day for discussion. But the government is running away.
But there are many notices. Some Opposition members want discussion on Agnipath as well.
Price rise and GST hike are common (issues). The entire Opposition is united in demanding a discussion under rule 267.
Till when does the Opposition plan to continue the protests?
When the BJP was in Opposition, the late Arun Jaitley and their other leaders used to say that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the House. So, the onus is on the government.
The Congress had lined up several issues for discussion. You want a debate on all?
These are the issues that we have prioritised. We are not demanding discussion on these under rule 267. We have several other opport-unities and instruments for these. But the issue of price rise is important.
Some opposition parties, such as the TMC, were missing when Margaret Alva filed her papers. Are there cracks?
I don’t know about that. All the parties were there for a protest at the Gandhi statue. In the House also, they protested. We are united.
