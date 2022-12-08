scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

5 Questions | VCK MP D Ravikumar: ‘Should have policy for burial grounds, crematoriums so there’s no discrimination’ 

VCK MP D Ravikumar says, "I have requested the government to set up solar powered crematoriums in rural areas, but nothing has happened."

"The government is providing financial assistance for constructing crematoriums at different levels. This encourages untouchability," said D Ravikumar. (Image Source: Twitter/ D Ravikumar)
D Ravikumar, VCK MP, tells The Indian Express there should be a national policy on burial, cremation grounds so that there is no caste-based discrimination in burying the dead.

What was the issue you raised during Zero Hour today?

Despite caste-based discrimination being outlawed in every sphere of life, burial grounds and crematoriums continue to be segregated along the lines of caste…

So what did you want the government to do?

The government is providing financial assistance for constructing crematoriums at different levels. This encourages untouchability. It is against the Constitution. There should be a nationwide policy for common burial grounds and crematoriums…

How serious is the issue?

It becomes a law and order issue when they tried to bury the bodies. When the land is not available, the people belonging to SC and ST communities try to bury the bodies on the waterfront or somewhere else. This creates conflict and social issues. People from the SC/ST community still have to fight for land to live and for land to bury their dead.

You belong to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. Have you approached the state government?

When I was an MLA I raised the matter in the Assembly. I have requested the government to set up solar powered crematoriums in rural areas, but nothing has happened.

Did you try taking it up in any other forum?

Multiple judgments of the Madras High Court have addressed this issue and directed that caste-based burial grounds and crematoriums be abolished.

