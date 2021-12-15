scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ
Premium

5 Questions: If Bihar a backward state, there must be policy, investment, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

"The CM (Nitsh Kumar) has also accepted that Bihar is a backward state, hence we should be given backward status," Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: December 15, 2021 7:40:13 am
Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (File Photo)

In Lok Sabha, BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy flagged the ‘backwardness’ of Bihar and asked the government to spell out policies to attract investment. He spoke to Liz Mathew

Why are you raising the issue?

NITI Aayog has published a document that says Bihar is India’s poorest state. I said the country cannot grow without developing Bihar’s 12 crore population.

What was your demand?

The CM (Nitsh Kumar) has also accepted that Bihar is a backward state, hence we should be given backward status. If Bihar needs the status of a backward state, there must be niti (policy), nivesh (investment).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Poor rural roads in Bihar: allies BJP, JD(U) take the fight to Lok Sabha floor

What kind of policy do you want?

A policy for youth, infra, IT and greenfield airports, for women’s mortality, education, child health, etc. So I am demanding that the state bring a policy paper on each of these and then come back to the Centre on the backwardness issue.

But you raised it in Parliament…

Yes… because it’s a NITI Aayog report which has placed the state (at the bottom).

Explained |Explained: Why Nitish Kumar has fallen back on his demand for special status for Bihar

In Lok Sabha, BJP and JD(U) members could not agree on implementing central projects?

Under Phase 3 of the Centre’s rural roads scheme, 6,000 km of roads have been sanctioned. But Bihar has only given a proposal for 1,300 km. The Centre was saying the proposals have not come and we are unable to sanction money. Who is to be blamed?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement