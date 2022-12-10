5 Questions | ‘Involve ethical hackers before using a software… reward them, work on their feedback’

Ritesh Pandey, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, tells Liz Mathew that the government needs to give serious attention to the threat of cyber attacks and have required laws and regulations in place

You raised the issue of the recent AIIMS cyber attack. What is your concern?

AIIMS is one of the most important medical centres in our country. The impact of the cyber attack was so severe that we could not control the servers and could access the data after many days. This issue needs our serious attention. Grids, ministries, critical infrastructures, police and other agencies, universities, all are vulnerable.

What do you want the government to do?

First, a proper training and assessment of the persons responsible for the servers and related security measures. Second, involve ethical hackers and experts before using a software and other things. Reward them and work on their feedback. Third, proper evaluation and review of the private parties involved in the maintenance and security. Four, keep a back up and alternatives. Five, transparency. Keep people informed about breaches and threats. Shying away is not smart. Six, most importantly, there should be an end to all kinds of policy paralysis regarding cyber security.

Do you think there are other instances or it is occurring frequently.

This is not an isolated incident. In August, a senior Google executive had publicly said that India witnessed 18-million cyber attacks in the first quarter, just three months, of 2022. It means there are two-lakh attempts daily. Recently, the hackers tried to breach ICMR servers 6,000 times in a day. A recent report underlines that cyber attacks on Indian healthcare facilities are on the rise.

Initial investigation shows that there could be involvement of a foreign state actor. What could be its ramifications?

We must be clear that cyber security is a national security issue. Modern warfare is highly complex and hybrid. Data theft, breaches, disturbing critical facilities and infrastructure can be utterly dangerous for our national security. Multiple reports are indicating hacking networks operating out of some neighbouring and other Asian countries. Maybe they are rogues, maybe they are state actors, or maybe they are from elsewhere, we don’t know. All aspects need proper and dense investigation. If we have some concrete evidence, we must flag it before the countries concerned.

What do you think about the delay in govt putting out its cyber security strategy?

The government should walk all the talk. We need all kinds of laws and regulations related to the new technology. Also, we must be ready to evolve. Things are changing rapidly. Just look at 5G, AI, robotics, crypto scenario, banking, blockchain, etc. So complex…ever-evolving. We have to be on our toes.