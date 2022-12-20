scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

5 Questions | Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose

With Kerala still struggling with buffer zone announcements, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose seeks centre’s intervention.

Dean Kuriakose

What’s the issue about buffer zones in Kerala?

The announcement of the buffer zone is with the Supreme Court, but after its judgment both the Centre and the state had filed a review petition to override the judgment on having a one kilometre buffer zone around national parks and sanctuaries for Kerala. The state was supposed to submit a report on people-inhabited areas.

What did the state government do then?

It prepared a report on the basis of satellite survey that showed the entire area, including residential areas as forest area. Satellite surveys do not show the inhabited areas clearly and it cannot be the basis for the report. There is no clarity in state government’s report.

What was your demand?

Their exercise should be stopped. The Centre should intervene. There should be a physical verification. If Kerala is not conducting physical verification, the Centre should.

What are your concerns?

If the buffer zone is declared on the basis of this report, people will have no protection nor their livelihood will be protected. The Kerala government has taken it casually and their intention is not right.

Do you think the delay in policy decisions is affecting state economy?

Yes. If the decision is not changed on this buffer zone, it will affect the agrarian sector adversely. It will affect every district and high ranges of Kerala from where all cash crops come.

20-12-2022
